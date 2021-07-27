Exco Technologies (XTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$124.80 million.

Exco Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.69. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The company has a market cap of C$403.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

