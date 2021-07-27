Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $36.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $1,180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,740. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

