Rollins Financial Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.15. 52,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.16. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

