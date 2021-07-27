Rollins Financial Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.90 and a 12 month high of $442.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.