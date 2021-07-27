Rollins Financial Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,678.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,684.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,446.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

