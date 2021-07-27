Bowie Capital Management LLC Makes New $15.65 Million Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 790,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,000. Cricut comprises 2.1% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Cricut as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,224,040 shares of company stock worth $39,485,445 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 3,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,717. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.