Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.35. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

