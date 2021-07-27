Bowie Capital Management LLC Has $31.85 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 4.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $619.74. 9,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,745. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $11,174,646 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

