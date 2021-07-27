TownSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 in the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.