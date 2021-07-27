TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 9,217 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

