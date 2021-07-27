TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.