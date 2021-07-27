TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,800,218 over the last ninety days.

NYSE MAX opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.93.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

