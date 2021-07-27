TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Match Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

