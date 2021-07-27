Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,617,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.23. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $229,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,566.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

