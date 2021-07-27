TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NYSE:CRL opened at $393.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.44 and a 1-year high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

