Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 36.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 440,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 87.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

