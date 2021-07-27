Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.