CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CIT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,390. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

Get CIT Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.