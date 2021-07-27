Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases 358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $177,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

