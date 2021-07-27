Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 521 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 393.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Paychex stock opened at $112.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.73.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

