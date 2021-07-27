Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 38,657.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 221,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

