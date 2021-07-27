Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

