Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Envista by 88.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 38.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,911 shares of company stock worth $3,362,955 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

