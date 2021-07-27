Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $404,000 in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. Tamar Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,880,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.69. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

