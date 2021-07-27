iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

IVLU stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

