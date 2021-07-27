Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 253 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

