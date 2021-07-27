5,875 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06.

