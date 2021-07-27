Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 445,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.32.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

