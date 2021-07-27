Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after acquiring an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $215,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.