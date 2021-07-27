Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $181.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,459 shares of company stock worth $43,690,052. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

