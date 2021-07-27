Costamare (CMRE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90 and a beta of 1.71. Costamare has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

