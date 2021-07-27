Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Declines By 85.7%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About CLS Holdings USA
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.