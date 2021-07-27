Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Declines By 85.7%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.