East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of East West Bancorp have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results reflected the impacts of higher revenues and loan balance, lower rates and negative provisions. Steady rise in loans and deposit balances, and a robust organic growth strategy are likely to continue aiding East West Bancorp's financials, going forward. The company’s impressive capital-deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, and will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, deteriorating asset quality and a persistent increase in operating expenses remain key concerns for the company. Continued margin pressure amid the near-zero interest rate environment will hamper revenue growth.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

EWBC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,991. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

