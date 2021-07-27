Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 617,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.