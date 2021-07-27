Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $147.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 110,055 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

