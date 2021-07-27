salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $285.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,016 shares of company stock worth $97,389,929. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
