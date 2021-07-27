Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives GBX 4,842.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,655 ($73.88). 286,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,508. The firm has a market cap of £25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,307.48. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.