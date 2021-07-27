Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 8,994 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

