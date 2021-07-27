Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,391,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,833,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,841,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,989,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $108.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.