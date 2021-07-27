Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 4,332 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

