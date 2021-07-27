Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $255.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.27.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $289.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.38. SEA has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

