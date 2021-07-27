NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1,328.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth about $55,038,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $24,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

