Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Holdings Lifted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

UAA opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

