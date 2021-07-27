Paloma Partners Management Co Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,386 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vonage were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 36.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vonage by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $68,597,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

VG opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.