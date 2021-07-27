Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $682.50 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $552.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

