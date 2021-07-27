Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.