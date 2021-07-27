D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 37,280 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 226,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 126.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 173,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $536.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.