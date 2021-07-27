Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

