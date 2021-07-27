Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Richard Amos Buys 100,000 Shares

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Richard Amos acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

THRU traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.63 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Thruvision Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of £35.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

