Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Richard Amos Buys 100,000 Shares

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) insider Richard Amos acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).
THRU traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24.63 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,890. Thruvision Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of £35.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00.
About Thruvision Group
