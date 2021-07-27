Ventus VCT plc (VENC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on August 11th

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VENC stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60. Ventus VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.23.

About Ventus VCT

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

